Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Protest held in Swat over arrest of transgender persons

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
They were arrested for pelting stones at a police station

Members of the transgender community staged on Monday a protest demonstration outside the Swat Press Club over the arrest of 10 transgender persons.

At least 10 transgender people were arrested on Sunday after they pelted stones at a police station.

Leaders of the Trans Action Alliance, a rights group, said at a press conference that the police took “unilateral” action and arrested 10 transgender persons.

They appealed to the prime minister and the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the police action.

Swat district police officer, however, termed the allegations “baseless”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Police swat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.