Protest held in Swat over arrest of transgender persons

They were arrested for pelting stones at a police station

Members of the transgender community staged on Monday a protest demonstration outside the Swat Press Club over the arrest of 10 transgender persons.

At least 10 transgender people were arrested on Sunday after they pelted stones at a police station.

Leaders of the Trans Action Alliance, a rights group, said at a press conference that the police took “unilateral” action and arrested 10 transgender persons.

They appealed to the prime minister and the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the police action.

Swat district police officer, however, termed the allegations “baseless”.