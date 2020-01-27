Prime Minister Imran Khan heads to Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Monday (today) to distribute loan cheques to recipients of the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

A ceremony will be held at Governor House where cheques will be distributed to young people who applied for loans from different districts of Sindh.

The Kamyab Jawan Programme was launched last year under which Rs100 billion will be distributed to young aspiring business owners in the form of loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs5 million.

During the one-day tour, PM Khan will also take part in a fundraising ceremony for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

He will also meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The PM is expected to make a final decision regarding the transfer of Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam.

He was previously removed by the CM who had claimed that he was in contact with the PM. Shah said PM Khan had given him his assurance to remove the IG.