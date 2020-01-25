Pregnant 20-year-old housekeeper found dead in Rawalpindi’s Chaklala

The body of a pregnant 20-year-old housekeeper was found in a house in Rawalpindi’s Chaklala Scheme III on Thursday.

The family of the woman has accused the owner of the house of murdering her.

“She had left the job and had gone to collect her remaining dues of Rs5,000 from them,” her mother said. “Her younger sister was waiting outside for her and saw her falling from the roof,” she said.

“The homeowner took my sister to the roof and pushed her from there,” her sister Nazia said. “When I heard her scream, I went inside and saw her body impaled on the grill,” she added.

The police have sent the body for a postmortem examination. “We can make a statement only after the postmortem and forensic reports come out,” said Potohar SP Syed Ali.

Further investigations are under way, he added.