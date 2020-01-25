Saturday, January 25, 2020  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Pregnant 20-year-old housekeeper found dead in Rawalpindi’s Chaklala

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pregnant 20-year-old housekeeper found dead in Rawalpindi’s Chaklala

The body of a pregnant 20-year-old housekeeper was found in a house in Rawalpindi’s Chaklala Scheme III on Thursday.

The family of the woman has accused the owner of the house of murdering her.

“She had left the job and had gone to collect her remaining dues of Rs5,000 from them,” her mother said. “Her younger sister was waiting outside for her and saw her falling from the roof,” she said.

“The homeowner took my sister to the roof and pushed her from there,” her sister Nazia said. “When I heard her scream, I went inside and saw her body impaled on the grill,” she added.

The police have sent the body for a postmortem examination. “We can make a statement only after the postmortem and forensic reports come out,” said Potohar SP Syed Ali.

Further investigations are under way, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.