PPP, PML-N protest outside Punjab Assembly against inflation

They have set up a camp outside the assembly and have been protesting on its entrance stairs. The protesters also chanted slogans against the government.

They are opposing the hike in prices of essential commodities and have blamed the government for it. Members of both parties have also vowed to take their protest inside the assembly.

Pakistan is currently facing a wheat crisis as price of the food staple sky-rocketed to Rs75 per kilogramme earlier this week. Due to this, consumers are forced to purchase wheat at higher prices. The crisis is being blamed more on mismanagement of authorities rather than an actual wheat shortage.