Policeman killed, three wounded in successive Bajaur blasts: police

A policeman was killed and three others wounded in two successive blasts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, police officials said.

The first explosion in Bajaur’s Salarzai tehsil injured a member of the Bajaur Scouts and a policeman, according to the officials.

Another blast occurred at the same spot soon after the security forces reached there. As a consequence, a policeman was killed and another received injuries.

Body of the deceased cop and the wounded persons were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Khaar.

The nature of the blasts could not be immediately ascertained while a search operation was under way in the vicinity.