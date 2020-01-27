PM promises to nab mafias making money by increasing inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised on Monday that the government would nab all mafias involved in making money by artificially increasing inflation in the country.

The prime minister said so while addressing a ceremony in Karachi with regard to the Kamyab Jawan Programme. He also distributed cheques among youngsters at the ceremony.

Addressing the attendees, PM Khan said the youth of the country was their biggest asset and it would uplift the nation.

He said the Kamyab Jawan Programme is for the youth and its success depends upon merit.

The prime minister highlighted how the country’s progress was hindered because of the menace of jobbery.

“We will not discriminate among the people in this programme,” he vowed. “It will encourage youngsters to come up with novel ideas which will be financed then.”

PM Khan noted that the government had provided loans and taught skills to people under the Hunarmand Pakistan Programme as well. Those individuals would now uplift their families, he added.

He said his government had taken a number of initiatives for the country’s youth, including the announcement of 50,000 scholarships.

The prime minister said the government was also focused on lifting people out of poverty and spending Rs200 billion through the Ehsaas Programme for this purpose.

“This is a testing time for the nation… successful people learn from difficult times,” he said. “Bringing reforms takes some time.”

Giving solace to the inflation-hit masses, PM Khan said, “Difficult times are part of life, one should not be afraid of them.

“We will nab every mafia making money by increasing inflation in the country,” he said. “We will fight them and change the country.”

The prime minister was in Karachi on a one-day visit. He met with the Sindh chief minister, members of the coalition parties and business community during his stay in the megapolis.