Sunday, January 26, 2020
PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi on one-day tour

Posted: Jan 26, 2020
Posted: Jan 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File Photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi on a one-day tour on Monday (January 27) to distribute loan cheques to recipients under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

A ceremony will be held at Governor House where cheques will be distributed to young people who applied for loans from different districts of Sindh.

The governor of Sindh, federal and provincial ministers and young people will be attending the ceremony.

According to Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, following Sindh, cheques will also be distributed to young people in other provinces.

The programme has received some 1.3 million applications so far from across the country, he added.

The Kamyab Jawan Pogramme was launched last year under which Rs100 billion will be distributed to young aspiring business owners in the form of loans ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs5 million.

