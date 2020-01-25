Saturday, January 25, 2020  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Passengers forced to travel in the dark protest in Faisalabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Passengers forced to travel in the dark protest in Faisalabad

Photo: AFP

Passengers travelling on the Rehman Baba Express protested at the Faisalabad Railway Station on Friday after they were forced to travel without electricity.

“The train was engulfed in darkness because there was no electricity,” a passenger said. “The water kept leaking from the taps and there were rats roaming inside the bogies,” he complained.

At a stop in Faisalabad, the travellers protested on the railway tracks and chanted slogans against the railways management calling out Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

They said that the minister should first make the railway service efficient then criticise others, and demanded that the bogies be changed.

Following the protests, officials at the Faisalabad railways station assured the passengers that bogies would be changed at their stop at the Multan Railway Station.

The Rehman Baba Express runs from Karachi to Peshawar daily and has multiple stops in the middle.

FaceBook WhatsApp
faislabad rehman baba express
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.