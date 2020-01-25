Passengers forced to travel in the dark protest in Faisalabad

Passengers travelling on the Rehman Baba Express protested at the Faisalabad Railway Station on Friday after they were forced to travel without electricity.

“The train was engulfed in darkness because there was no electricity,” a passenger said. “The water kept leaking from the taps and there were rats roaming inside the bogies,” he complained.

At a stop in Faisalabad, the travellers protested on the railway tracks and chanted slogans against the railways management calling out Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

They said that the minister should first make the railway service efficient then criticise others, and demanded that the bogies be changed.

Following the protests, officials at the Faisalabad railways station assured the passengers that bogies would be changed at their stop at the Multan Railway Station.

The Rehman Baba Express runs from Karachi to Peshawar daily and has multiple stops in the middle.