Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Panama Leaks investigator to look into Pakistan’s wheat crisis

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Panama Leaks investigator to look into Pakistan’s wheat crisis

Photo: File

Wajid Zia, the lead investigator in the Panama Leaks case, will be heading a JIT to look into Pakistan’s wheat crisis.

The JIT has 15 days to submit a report. It will investigate why there is a shortage of flour and why prices have shot up. It will also examine the management of the situation by the federal and provincial governments.

The JIT will advise the government on how to resolve the issue.

The team has been formed on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Zia will head the team and it will comprise a representative of the Intelligence Bureau and the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department director-general. The fourth member will be decided by Zia.

FaceBook WhatsApp
wheat crisis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.