Panama Leaks investigator to look into Pakistan’s wheat crisis

Wajid Zia, the lead investigator in the Panama Leaks case, will be heading a JIT to look into Pakistan’s wheat crisis.

The JIT has 15 days to submit a report. It will investigate why there is a shortage of flour and why prices have shot up. It will also examine the management of the situation by the federal and provincial governments.

The JIT will advise the government on how to resolve the issue.

The team has been formed on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Zia will head the team and it will comprise a representative of the Intelligence Bureau and the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department director-general. The fourth member will be decided by Zia.