Pakistanis in China’s Wuhan, other parts are safe: Foreign Office

More than 500 students and other members of the Pakistani community in Wuhan and the rest of China were safe following the coronavirus outbreak, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said Sunday.

It said the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing and other sub-missions in China were in touch with the Pakistani community as well as Chinese authorities.

“There is no report of infection in any Pakistani community member thus far,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The community has been reassured of full support and requested to follow health protocols issued by the Chinese authorities and stay indoors.”

It said the current situation called for greater patience and perseverance.

Noting the increase in the number of cases and its human-to-human transmission, the Chinese Ministry of Health had put additional measures to reduce the risks associated with the viral infection.

The Foreign Office lauded the resolute efforts of Chinese authorities in dealing with the outbreak of the virus.

It advised students and members of the Pakistani community to regularly visit the embassy’s website www.pakbj.org.

The Foreign Office said the following officials could be contacted for any information or assistance:

Third Secretary Zulfiqar Ali

Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

+8618501322992

Third Secretary Mohammad Junaid,

Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

+8615652889195