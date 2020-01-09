Thursday, January 9, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan sends FATF 22-point progress report ahead of meeting

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan sends FATF 22-point progress report ahead of meeting

Photo: File

Pakistan sent a 22-point progress report to the FATF on Thursday as part of its compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorism financing measures.

In the report, Pakistan has answered the task force’s additional questions and detailed the steps it has taken to curb money laundering and terrorism financing. It’s currently on the FATF’s Grey List, with the threat that it might be downgraded to the Black List if it doesn’t make changes.

The FATF had asked what punishments had been given to members of banned outfits, and laws made to regulate madrassas (seminaries). The extra questions were sent last month. The report Pakistan sent on December 3 was received positively.

According to the finance ministry, Pakistan’s steps to stop currency smuggling were praised. Other than asking about the punishments for members of banned organisations and regulation of madrassas, the FATF also asked for more details about the plan to prevent money laundering through national saving schemes.

Pakistan’s delegation will meet with FATF officials from January 21 to 23. The decision on whether to remove Pakistan’s name from the Grey List, keep it there or downgrade it to the Black List is expected in February.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
FATF
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.