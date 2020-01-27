Pakistan Railways is the most corrupt department: CJP

The Supreme Court has summoned the Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Secretary Sikandar Sultan Raja and CEO Dost Ali Laghari on January 28 in a case regarding losses suffered by the ministry.

In a hearing on Monday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed declared the Pakistan Railway the most corrupt department and expressed his dissatisfaction over the audit report that was submitted in the court. “The world has shifted to bullet trains and we are still stuck with these 18th Century ones,” he said.

The chief justice questioned the performance of the minister and other authorities and denied a request for an inquiry by the advocate of the ministry.

“The minister is always commenting on other departments but can’t take care of his own,” Justice Ahmed said. “The entire railway system is inefficient including tracks, bogies, stations and even signals.”

He added that politics in the department has led to inefficiencies because of which every person travelling on trains is in danger.