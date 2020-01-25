Pakistan is getting its first electric rickshaw

Rickshaws will no longer emit poisonous gases or make that super annoying sound because Pakistan is getting electric rickshaws for the first time.

These new electric three-wheelers will run on batteries and be completely manufactured in Pakistan.

According to the manufacturers, the vehicles will soon be seen on roads. “But for that to happen, it’s very important that the government endorses these vehicles,” an industrialist said.

If the rickshaw is able to run properly in the country and its demand goes up, many other vehicles will be converted soon, he added.

The three-wheelers were launched at the event ‘Showcasing Pakistan’s First Fully-Electric Three-Wheel Vehicle’ which was inaugurated by PM’s Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday.

“By the end of this year the electric vehicle policy will be fully launched in the country,” he said while addressing the ceremony. The policy will boost the concept of pollution-free vehicles in the country, the adviser said.

After the rickshaws are launched, electric cars will also be introduced across the country.

The electric vehicles do not emit smoke, are cleaner, do not cause noise pollution and cut fuel cost as well, Aslam added.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Climate Change in collaboration with the Board of Investment and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited.