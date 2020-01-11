Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Transport

Overloaded vehicles causing Karachi-Hyderabad M9 Motorway to sink

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
The road was inaugurated in 2017

The M9 Motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad is sinking and it is likely because of heavy vehicles.

Overloaded vehicles have been plying on the road. Twenty-wheeler trailers that are allowed to carry 60 tonnes of goods are taking between 100 and 120 tonnes, overloading their vehicles and resulting in a heavier-than-allowed load on the roads.

SAMAA TV visited the road and saw how it has curved in various sections.

Billions were spent to construct the road, which was opened in 2017.

Goods transporters staged a protest in Faisalabad because the government wasn't implementing the Axle Load Policy, which sets a limit on how much a single vehicle can transport. They say the government was trying to benefit the goods producers and exporters by not implementing the policy, so that more goods could be taken in a single trip.

M9 Motorway
 
