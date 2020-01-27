Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Over 4,000 cases of child abuse filed in 2019: report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
More than 4,000 complaints of child sexual abuse were filed all over Pakistan in 2019, a report presented to the Senate committee for child protection said Monday.

At least 2,403 cases were reported in Punjab alone, according to the report. Most of these cases were relating to young boys.

Briefing the Senate committee, Hazara Deputy Inspector General Mazhar Khan said not only the victims were sexually abused, they were also brutally tortured.

Late marriages and poverty were among the reasons behind the rise in crimes against children, the official said.

Senator Rubina Khalid, the chairperson of the Senate committee, said the media should highlight the factors behind crimes against children.

She said the authorities need to create awareness in the society.

