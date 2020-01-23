Officials raid Edhi shelter after girl allegedly dies of torture

A judicial magistrate along with officials of the Sindh Social Welfare Department raided on Thursday an Edhi shelter home in Karachi’s Clifton, police said, after a girl allegedly died of torture there.

A woman in her complaint filed in the Clifton police station had said that a girl was tortured to death by a teacher at the shelter home.

SSWD officials took seven girls into protective custody during the raid, according to police. The statements of around 150 girls were recorded in the presence of the judicial magistrate and seven of them complained that they were tortured.

The girls were handed over to the Sindh Social Welfare Department.

Faisal Edhi, who heads the Edhi Foundation, termed the case against his shelter home “baseless”. He said the deceased girl had been ailing.

It was a natural death which was why it wasn’t reported to the police, he said.

Edhi said the complainant had been living in the shelter home since her childhood. He claimed that her brother wanted to take her home with him and that was the reason why all these stories were being made up.

He said that 150 girls were present inside the shelter home at the time of the raid and only seven of them agreed to leave the place.

They had “liberal views,” Edhi said of the girls who were taken into protective custody.