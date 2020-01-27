Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Nowshera residents demand child protection laws

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Residents protested outside the assembly in Peshawar

Residents of Nowshera came out on the streets to demand protection for their children on Sunday. They staged a sit in and protested outside the provincial assembly in Peshawar.

The protesters also demanded justice for the seven-year-old girl who was raped and killed in the district’s Zara Kaka Sahib. They said that the accused men should be severely punished.

Women and children participated in the protest. “Proper laws should be enacted to ensure the protection of children in the district,” a protestor said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly has also demanded that laws for child protection be formed by the government.

