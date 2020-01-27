Nowshera residents demand child protection laws

Residents protested outside the assembly in Peshawar

The protesters also demanded justice for the seven-year-old girl who was raped and killed in the district’s Zara Kaka Sahib. They said that the accused men should be severely punished.

Women and children participated in the protest. “Proper laws should be enacted to ensure the protection of children in the district,” a protestor said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly has also demanded that laws for child protection be formed by the government.