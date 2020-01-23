Not the one to be afraid of criticism: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that he was not the one to be afraid of criticism and neither would he compromise on his goals.

The prime minister said so while addressing the Pakistani diaspora at the Breakfast Meet organised by them in Davos, Switzerland.

He said staying in Davos was very expensive and he didn’t want to burden the government with the expenses of this tour.

“Mine would be the cheapest of visits of all the heads of governments who came to Davos,” PM Khan said, adding that his stay was sponsored by members of the Pakistani community.

He said the real success of a person lied in keeping their hopes alive in difficult circumstances.

“One should have the manner to survive in difficult circumstances and never feel too proud of oneself upon succeeding,” the prime minister said.

“Poor and downtrodden people have the ability to move forward.”

He further said that Pakistan was facing the issue of corrupt status quo, adding that corrupt individuals destroyed the state institutions.

PM Khan said one had to burn their boats to achieve major goals. He said they were slowly moving towards a change in the country.

“Making Pakistan a welfare state is my vision,” he said. “Fighting the corrupt mafia that is spreading rumours is a challenge for us.”

The prime minister said his government was also facilitating investors and promoting industrialization in this regard.