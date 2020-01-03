Fact check: No, your ATM cards have not stopped working

Rumours about the State Bank banning old magnetic stripe ATM cards has been making the rounds. People were worried that the old cards stopped working December 31, 2019.

A large number of ATM users, who have not yet switched to the new chip-based cards, have been asking about this.

The State Bank clarified that there was no base to such rumours. Its statement said: “Customers who have still not received their Europay Mastercard Visa (EMV) cards can continue using their existing magnetic stripe cards.”

It has not issued any such instructions and that people may continue to use their old cards, until they receive their new cards and pin codes.

