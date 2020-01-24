No, there aren’t any poisonous gases in Karachi’s air

Social media has been rife with rumours of poisonous gases in the air such as sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide travelling to Karachi in the next couple of days. However, this is not true.

Meteorologist Jawad Memon said this news was alarmist and false on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Friday.

Though the air would be filled with pollutants such as dust and sand particles, there won’t be any toxic gases present, he said.

However, this air can still make people sick. Memon advised people to wear protective masks while going outside. Those who have asthma or allergies should be especially cautious.

The rapid changes in temperature were also the reason most people were getting sick with the cold and flu. Since these variations will continue, Memon said more people might face breathing problems.

During the next couple of days Karachi’s temperature can go up to 28 to 29 degrees in the daytime, Memon predicted. But from January 27, the city would experience another cold wave.

“We’ll again see temperatures in single digits—nine to 10 degrees. Usually the cold lasts till mid-February but we believe it’ll last till the end of February or the first week of March,” the meteorologist said.

This year, Karachi has been the coldest it has been in seven to eight years, he told SAMAA TV, and people are advised not to put away their jackets and warm clothes just yet.

Southern Punjab will also continue experiencing cold weather. The air will remain dusty and fog will persist in the early hours of morning.

There will be some relief from the dusty weather from January 25 as light rain is expected in some areas of Punjab. However, the rain won’t affect the T20 cricket matches to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Memon said.

Meanwhile, the northern areas of the country and Balochistan will have more snowfall. This time, the snowfall wouldn’t be as dangerous because the incoming pressure system was weak compared the previous one, the meteorologist said.