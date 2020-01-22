No more fireworks near Karachi airport as Section 144 imposed

The government has banned the use of fireworks and high-beam laser lights near the Karachi airport and PAF bases after the imposition of Section 144 in these areas for 90 days.

A notification, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, says that the home department had asked for the imposition of the ban in a meeting on December 4, 2019.

High-altitude fireworks, 1,000 feet over the city and 500 feet around the field area, and laser lights “disturb the maneuverability of pilots resulting in the diversion of aircraft from their flight path that may result in any untoward incident,” the notification reads.

A ban has also been imposed on slaughtering sacrificial animals near the airport and PAF bases. The “animal remains cause the birds and kites to gather in such area,” the notification says. This becomes problematic because these birds can then hit planes or other aircraft and that results in huge losses.

The police and other law enforcing agencies have been instructed to file cases against people who fail to comply with this directive.