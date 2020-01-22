Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
New Toyota Fortuner costs as much as six Suzuki Altos

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: Indus Motors

The cost of cars has gone up but some vehicles are far more expensive than others.

A new Toyota Fortuner costs more than six Suzuki Altos. And that’s just for the cheapest version of the SUV.

Indus Motors, the official distributor of Toyota in Pakistan, has listed the prices and specs for the SUVs on its website.

According to that, the Toyota Fortuner G (4×2 Std), the cheapest one, costs Rs7,299,000 or Rs7.2 million. That’s 6.4 times the cost of the Suzuki Alto VX, which, at Rs1,135,000, is the cheapest variants of the car.

The most expensive Fortuner model, the Fortuner Sigma4 (4×4 Hi), costs a whopping Rs8,649,000 or Rs8.6 million. The second model, the Fortuner V (4×2 Hi) costs Rs7,999,000 or Rs7.9 million.

These prices are exclusive of withholding tax but do include sales tax and federal excise duty.

Here are some of the key features of the SUV:

  • Smart entry
  • Push to start
  • The glove box has a cool and hot box
  • Daytime Running Lamps
  • LED tail lamps
  • High mount stop lamp
  • Chrome front grille
  • Electric and power-retractable side mirrors
  • Illuminated entry system
  • Shopping, and coat hooks
  • Automatic climate control
  • Side defroster
  • Rear armrest
  • Three accessory connectors
  • Leather stitched and wooden steering wheel
  • 8-inch infotainment display
  • Six speakers

The SUVs will be available in Super White, Attitude Black, Silver Metallic, Graphite, Dark Teal Mica Metallic, Strong Blue and Phantom Brown.

