Never seen a ‘weak’ officer like Kaleem Imam: Sindh CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Says 'he has become a party'

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has accused the Sindh Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam of becoming a party and said that he has never seen a “weak” officer like him.

“Is he a member of the secret service or IB who is making a secret report?” Shah said on the floor of the Sindh Assembly Thursday. He was referring to a report against Sindh Minister Imtiaz Shaikh that was leaked to the media last week.

The report accused Shaikh of using a gang of criminals to intimidate his rivals.

“If Imtiaz Shaikh is a criminal then why didn't you arrest him?" Shah asked. “Who asked you not to? Has the chief minister ever forbidden you?

The chief minister claimed that Imam was contacting members of the opposition and trying to seek their help. "He has become a party," he added.

Last week, the provincial government also wrote a letter to the Establishment Division, requesting transfer of the top cop.

The federal government, however, said that Imam will continue to serve on the post until it makes a final decision on Sindh government’s request.
