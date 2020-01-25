MQM-P wants Kartarpur-like investment in Karachi

Leaders says city fills country's treasure

“The amount of money spent on Kartarpur should also at least be spent on Karachi,” Faisal Sabzwari, an MQM-P leader, told reporters on Saturday.

The MQM-P leader said that the city is running the Sindh province.

The MQM-P quit the federal government earlier this month. The leaders of the ruling party have met the MQM-P leaders more than twice to convince the Karachi-based party to rejoin the cabinet.

Sabzwari said that the MQM-P’s demands have come under discussions in the meetings with the government but they haven’t seen any real work on ground.

The MQM-P leader said that he expects government to deliver on its promises and when they do so the relationship between his party and the PTI would further improve.