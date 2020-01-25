Saturday, January 25, 2020  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1441
MQM-P wants Kartarpur-like investment in Karachi

Posted: Jan 25, 2020
Leaders says city fills country's treasure

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has urged the federal government to spend the similar amount of money on Karachi that it spent on the Kartarpur corridor.

“The amount of money spent on Kartarpur should also at least be spent on Karachi,” Faisal Sabzwari, an MQM-P leader, told reporters on Saturday.

The MQM-P leader said that the city is running the Sindh province.

The MQM-P quit the federal government earlier this month. The leaders of the ruling party have met the MQM-P leaders more than twice to convince the Karachi-based party to rejoin the cabinet.

Sabzwari said that the MQM-P’s demands have come under discussions in the meetings with the government but they haven’t seen any real work on ground.

The MQM-P leader said that he expects government to deliver on its promises and when they do so the relationship between his party and the PTI would further improve.
