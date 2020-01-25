Modern scanning machines installed at Chaman Border Terminal

All the cargo coming in and going out of Afghanistan through the Chaman Border Terminal in Balochistan will be scanned for security purposes by the National Logistics Cell.

Modern scanning machines have been installed at the terminal that can scan cargo in containers that are more than 40 feet long. According to officers, these machines will help stop the import or export of illegal items and speed up the customs clearance process as well.

Due to rain and snowfall on the Quetta-Chaman Highway last week, many containers travelling through the border got stuck, leading to a traffic jam on the highway. The drivers blamed the traffic on the scanning and went on strike.

After several hours of negotiations with the Customs officers, the strike ended.

According to officers of the National Logistics Cell, because of political instability in the region, scanning has become very important to stop illegal items from coming in and going out of the border.

The NLC is a logistics company run by the Pakistan Army.