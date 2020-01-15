Meray Paas Tum Ho cinema advance bookings open

Advance bookings have already started at cinemas in Karachi for the grand finale of ARY Digital’s Meray Paas Tum Ho.

The event is scheduled for 8pm on January 25. “The two-episode special will be screened at the Atrium (Karachi) and Centaurus (Islamabad),” confirmed Nadeem Mandviwala, the owner of Atrium Cinemas. The episode will also be screened at Cinepax and Nueplex cinemas. At Cinepax, the ticket will cost Rs450 for Silver and Rs700 for Gold.

“This is the first time this is happening. We do feel that the outcome will be good due to the success and popularity of the show,” he said while talking to SAMAA Digital. “However, we will only be able to ascertain [if this is good for business] after the screening as we do not have any precedent. It will play like any other show and there will probably be multiple showings.”

While this is a first for Pakistan, TV show premieres and finales are often screened at theatres and select locations abroad. In 2015, the Game of Thrones Season 5 red carpet premiere was held at the Tower of London and the season 8 premiere was held in New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

Since Tuesday afternoon when the news broke, Meray Paas Tum Ho fans have been patiently waiting for updates. ARY Digital made the announcement via their Facebook page: “The biggest drama in the history of Pakistani television is coming to its end. Watch the last mega double episode of Meray Paas Tum Ho simultaneously on ARY Digital and in cinemas across Pakistan on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 8pm.”

It said that fans would have to wait an extra week to watch the episode. According to their schedule, the episode should have been out by January 18 but it will now be aired next Saturday.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that this is the first time a Pakistani television show has been screened in a cinema. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram