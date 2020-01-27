PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen arrested in Peshawar

The Dera Ismail Khan police arrested PTM activist Manzoor Pashteen on early Monday in Peshawar and were supposed to present him before a Peshawar court.

An FIR has been registered against him at the City DI Khan police station.

According to the FIR, which was registered on January 20, he held an event in DI Khan on January 18 where he made “anti-state remarks”.

The FIR accuses that the he said he will not abide by the 1973 Constitution because it is wrong and against basic human rights. The FIR claimed he said the Constitution was written to keep Punjab in majority and Pashtuns in minority.

He also reportedly used anti-state language and called for an end to the government.

The case was registered against him under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124-A (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 16 (dissemination of rumours) of the Maintenance of Public Order.