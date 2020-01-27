Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Mayor wants PM to resolve Karachi’s issues on urgent basis

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar demanded on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan resolve the issues of Karachi on an urgent basis.

“Everyone wants to rule and control Karachi, but no one is ready to own Karachi,” Akhtar said, while speaking to the media in District Korangi.

The Karachi mayor said the tenure of the local government was about to end, but neither federal nor the provincial government issued funds to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

“Had the KMC been provided funds, resources and due power, then the MQM-P would not have asked for assistance from the prime minister,” he said.

Akhtar said the people of Karachi wanted development, not just meetings over their basic issues. He lamented that sewerage, road and transport infrastructures of the city had been destroyed over the past few years.

“People are in agony, but neither of the federal and provincial governments is concerned about it,” he said.

The Karachi mayor said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan was neither up for sale, nor did the party wish for ministries.

He said their alliance with the ruling party was only meant for the resolution of Karachi’s issues which the federal government had failed to do.

