Mandi Bahauddin man kills sister, brother-in-law for ‘getting married’: police

A man reportedly killed on Saturday his sister and brother-in-law because they got married of their own choice, according to the police.

Usman and his wife Sidra got married in Jhelum one year ago and were moving to Mandi Bahauddin’s Mianwal Ranjha.

“They had married against the wishes of Sidra’s family because of which her brother killed them,” said Usman’s brother.

The couple was shot dead while they were travelling to the town on their motorcycle, according to the police. Their bodies have been sent back to home.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and the police are conducting raids to arrest him immediately.