Mandi Bahauddin man beaten to death over Rs30,000

A 24-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by his neighbours over Rs30,000 in Mandi Bahauddin’s Wassu, according to the police.

The deceased’s uncle said that their neighbours picked up Ahmed and took him to their house. They then threw him outside the house. His family took him to a doctor but, by then, Ahmed had succumbed to his wounds, the uncle added.

The Civil Lines police have filed a case against four people.

The police said that the area residents told them that Ahmad and his neighbours had been fighting over Rs30,000 for some time now.