Man, brother arrested for allegedly murdering 70-year-old tenant in Rawalpindi

A man and his brother were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering their 70-year-old tenant over a disagreement in Rawalpindi’s Wah, according to the police.

“Hakim Khan was murdered on January 20,” said a police officer. “He had been living at Haris and Shahid’s house for more than a year,” he said.

They had had a disagreement over the amount of the rent he had to pay.

“The disagreement intensified after which the accused beat Khan with sticks, punched and kicked him,” Saddar SHO Muhammad Rafiq said. “We arrested Haris and Shahid within two hours of the attack,” he said.

The accused men, however, claimed in their statements that the incident was an accident.

“Ten men had wrongly parked motorcycles outside our house,” Haris said. “When we told them to remove the vehicles from there they attacked us after which Khan intervened and defended us,” he said.

“We did not even touch Khan, in fact he fell during the attack,” the accused added.

A case has been registered against the two men and they have been handed over to the police on a four-day physical remand.