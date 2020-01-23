Main suspects in Baldia factory fire retract confessions

The Baldia factory fire case has taken a new turn as two main suspects have changed their statements. They now claim they had no hand in setting the fire.

Anti-terrorism court in Karachi has recorded the final statements of suspects Abdul Rehman Bhola and Zubair Chariya. Both have now denied setting the fire that claimed at least 250 lives on September 11, 2012.

The court asked the suspects over 380 questions. Bhola said he wasn’t involved in setting the blaze. At the time of the fire, I was in charge of MQM’s Baldia Sector, he said.

Chairya said he has no idea if the fire was set intentionally or not. I was the in charge of the Ali Enterprises finishing department, he said.

They had both earlier confessed to setting the fire before a JIT and judicial magistrate.

At least 250 workers were burnt alive in a factory in Karachi’s Baldia Town on September 11, 2012. Nine people affiliated with the MQM, including Rauf Siddiqui, Bhola and Zubair, have been charged with setting the garment factory on fire after the factory owners refused to pay them Rs250 million as ‘protection’ money.

The owners were initially booked in the case and arrested for allegedly committing premeditated murder and neglecting the safety of their workers. The brothers were granted bail in February 2013 and eventually fled to Dubai claiming that they have been receiving threats to their lives.