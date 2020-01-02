Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan shares behind the scenes memories from Superstar

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo: Screengrab

As the New Year begins, superstar Mahira Khan is reminiscing about her best moments from 2019. Her highlight of the year includes shooting Parey Hut Love and Superstar.

The actress took to Instagram to share fond memories from the shoot of the film Parey Hut Love, in which she made a special appearance.

Khan shared a photo of her character Zeena’s first look.

She also posted photographs of producer and lead actor Sheheryar Munawar helping her with her lehnga on the sets.

She posted a snippet of the making of song Morey Saiyan by Zebunnisa Bangash as well.

The actor also shared an unseen behind the scenes dancing clip where she can be seen rehearsing for the song Noori.

Surrounded by a group of dancers, Khan nails her moves in an all-white shalwar kameez.

The very same Instagram post features a bunch of other photos and videos with co-stars Bilal Ashraf, Ali Kazmi, Nadeem Baig and the other crew members of the movie.

Mahira Khan Paray Hut love superstar
 
