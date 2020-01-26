Sunday, January 26, 2020  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1441
Madrassa student arrested for raping seven-year-old in Gujranwala

Posted: Jan 26, 2020
Last Updated: 2 hours ago
An 18-year-old man was arrested in Gujranwala on Saturday for the rape of a seven-year-old boy at a madrassa in Majeed Colony.

Both were students of the madrassa. The seven-year-old was a nursery student.

A case was registered against him at the Satellite Town police station under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code by the boy’s father.

The child was found at the madrassa but the suspect initially managed to escape. He was found by the police later.

CCTV cameras in the madrassa recorded the rape. It was confirmed at Civil Hospital, where the boy was taken for tests.

He has now been released and is back home.

