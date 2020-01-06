Monday, January 6, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Education

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
LUMS just changed its name and Twitter can’t handle it

Photo: LUMS/Facebook

The Lahore University of Management Sciences has changed its name. It will now be called LUMS University.

That means LUMS will no longer be used as an acronym for the varsity.

In an email to the students and faculty, Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad said that the step has been taken as the university has evolved from a management school to a “comprehensive university offering over 30 undergraduate and graduate degree programmes through its schools of business, humanities, and social sciences, science and engineering, law and education”.

The management feels that the “disciplinary growth and its comprehensive status is better captured by LUMS University”.

But people didn’t care much about the varsity’s evolution and had hilarious replies to the name change.

The topic has also become one of the top trends on Twitter with people tweeting about LUMS. 

