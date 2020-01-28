Tuesday, January 28, 2020  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Lodhran man kills pregnant wife for ‘talking on the phone’

Posted: Jan 28, 2020
A man was arrested on Monday for murdering his pregnant wife for talking on the phone in Lodhran, according to the police.

“Bilal took his wife to a deserted area and slit her throat there along with his nephew,” a police officer said. “He lied to his neighbours that his wife had eloped,” he added.

Both the accused murderers have admitted to their crime, the police said.

Bilal and his wife got married four years back. “He did not just slaughter my daughter but also killed her child,” the woman’s father said.

Her family has requested the prime minister to take notice of the murder and make sure the culprits are severely punished.  

