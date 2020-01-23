Thursday, January 23, 2020  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Lahore schools to close early on Pakistan, Bangladesh match days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore schools to close early on Pakistan, Bangladesh match days

File photo: Online

Schools in Lahore will close at 11am on January 24 and 25 due to T20 matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, a spokesperson for the Punjab Education Department said Thursday.

Educational institutes have been told to let the children go at 11am on Friday and Saturday, the spokesperson said.

The Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to play a three-match T20I series that starts Friday.

Lahore will be hosting all the three T20I games of the series at Gaddafi Stadium on January 24, 25 and 27.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.