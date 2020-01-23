Lahore schools to close early on Pakistan, Bangladesh match days

Schools in Lahore will close at 11am on January 24 and 25 due to T20 matches between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, a spokesperson for the Punjab Education Department said Thursday.

Educational institutes have been told to let the children go at 11am on Friday and Saturday, the spokesperson said.

The Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to play a three-match T20I series that starts Friday.

Lahore will be hosting all the three T20I games of the series at Gaddafi Stadium on January 24, 25 and 27.