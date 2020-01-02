Lahore, Faisalabad drivers are protesting against increase in toll tax

The public and goods transporters in Lahore and Faisalabad are not operating their vehicles to protest against the increase in toll tax and challans on the motorway.

Buses continued to be parked in Lahore’s Badami Bagh, Babu Sabu, and Thokar Niaz Baig.

Even in Faisalabad, there was no activity at the general bus stand.

A passenger said that he had been waiting since 4am for any bus to take him to Bahawalpur from Faisalabad, which is a four-hour journey by bus. “A bus driver told me that he won’t run his bus because of the high cost of diesel.”

I asked a private vehicle driver and he said that he would take me there for Rs15,000, he said. “That is too much but I have no other option because there has been a death in my family,” the person added.

The transporters have said that they will stage a proper province-wide strike if their demands aren’t met.

