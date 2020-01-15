Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
Lahooti Melo 2020 announces new dates

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 15, 2020
Lahooti Melo 2020 announces new dates

Photo: Lahooti Melo/ Facebook

The Lahooti Melo will be now held on February 14, 15 and 16. The festival, which was earlier set to take place from January 17 to 19 at Mehran University in Jamshoro, was postponed due to harsh weather conditions.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen effects of climate change that we are experiencing in [the] form of a very harsh winter in Jamshoro and prediction of rainfall we have decided to postpone Lahooti Melo 2020,” reads a press statement from the Lahooti Melo organizers on their official Facebook page.

“Even though our team was fully prepared to welcome you all on the 17th of Jan, it was getting extremely tough for the labourers to carry on [with] their tasks. We feel that we should not risk the health and well-being of our workers, speakers and attendees. Our team has worked immensely hard to bring you the best line up of performers and speakers based on our theme ‘Eco, Not Ego’, so we hope for your cooperation.”

Living up to its reputation for promoting global social issues in a local context, the fifth edition of the festival is centred around climate change.

The festival’s theme this year is #EcoNotEgo and had specialized speakers as well as panels on the subject.

The festival is also set to showcase poetry, art, dance, music, and culture with performances from SomeWhatSuper, Fahim Allan Fakir, Fareed Ayaz and Abu Mohammad Qawwals, Sanam Marvi, Suahee Abro and many others.

