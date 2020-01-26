KP ministers fired over disciplinary violation: Pervez Khattak

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s health, revenue and sports ministers were fired over disciplinary violation.

KP Governor Shah Farman issued a notification earlier on Sunday, removing Sports Minister Mohammad Atif Khan, Health Minister Shehram Khan Tarakai and Revenue and Estate Minister Shakeel Ahmed.

“There’s no grouping in the province and all the ministers are united,” Khattak told reporters in Nowshera. He said the “unrest” in the province was over.

“The issue of the Balochistan government would also be resolved by tomorrow,” the defence minister said.

He said talks with coalition partners had been successful and soon the agreement would be acted upon.