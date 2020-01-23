Kashmore gang posed as women to kidnap unsuspecting men: police

The Kashmore police arrested Wednesday night the leader of a gang involved in abducting men after posing as women and befriending them.

According to the police, the gang used to call men on their cell phones and befriend them while speaking in a woman’s voice.

Once they became friends with them, they asked them to meet somewhere. When the men arrived at the agreed spot, they kidnapped them.

The gang was abducting a Kashmore resident named Abdur Razzaq near a railway station in Kandhkot when some policemen on patrol stopped the vehicle to search it.

One of the kidnappers tried to shoot the cops and soon a gun battle started.

The police were able to stop the kidnapping. No police personnel were hurt in the shootout.

They apprehended the gang’s leader whom they say is wanted in numerous kidnapping cases. The other five suspects fled.