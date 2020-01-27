Karachi’s Surjani Town to get a KDA housing scheme

The Karachi Development Authority is on its way to launch three housing schemes for the people of Karachi. These schemes will be launched phase-wise.

Karachi’s Surjani Town would be the first to have a housing scheme for the middle and lower middle class families.

KDA Director General Dr Saifur Rehman said the process required comprehensive planning.

“A proper and inclusive working plan is needed to launch any housing scheme in Karachi as the KDA has a track record of providing quality housing schemes in the past,” Rehman told Samaa Digital.

The KDA director general also presided over a meeting of the KDA executive board on public housing schemes.

The meeting finalised the following points:

New KDA housing schemes will only offer residential flats, shops and offices

These schemes will particularly be launched for the middle and lower middle classes

Housing schemes will be launched in Surjani Town, Korangi and Federal B Area

Surjani Town will be the first to get a housing scheme in the first phase

Korangi and Federal B Area will get housing schemes in the next phase

Balloting for flats, shops and offices will be computerised and carried out in a transparent manner

The KDA marketing director was asked to prepare a feasibility report on these schemes and submit it to the executive board for final approval from the KDA governing body.