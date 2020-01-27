Monday, January 27, 2020  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan News

Karachi’s Surjani Town to get a KDA housing scheme

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Karachi’s Surjani Town to get a KDA housing scheme

KDA Director General Saifur Rehman presides over a meeting of the KDA executive board on public housing schemes. Photo: author

The Karachi Development Authority is on its way to launch three housing schemes for the people of Karachi. These schemes will be launched phase-wise.

Karachi’s Surjani Town would be the first to have a housing scheme for the middle and lower middle class families.

KDA Director General Dr Saifur Rehman said the process required comprehensive planning.

“A proper and inclusive working plan is needed to launch any housing scheme in Karachi as the KDA has a track record of providing quality housing schemes in the past,” Rehman told Samaa Digital.

The KDA director general also presided over a meeting of the KDA executive board on public housing schemes.

The meeting finalised the following points:

  • New KDA housing schemes will only offer residential flats, shops and offices
  • These schemes will particularly be launched for the middle and lower middle classes
  • Housing schemes will be launched in Surjani Town, Korangi and Federal B Area
  • Surjani Town will be the first to get a housing scheme in the first phase
  • Korangi and Federal B Area will get housing schemes in the next phase
  • Balloting for flats, shops and offices will be computerised and carried out in a transparent manner

The KDA marketing director was asked to prepare a feasibility report on these schemes and submit it to the executive board for final approval from the KDA governing body.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Festival, Children Literature festival, Books, Reading
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.