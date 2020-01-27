Karachi’s daily wage labourers are on their own

May Allah save us from government projects, said Zafar Iqbal, a painter. “Government officials get their work done from us but when it comes to pay, they vanish.”

But there’s not much of a choice for daily wage labourers like Iqbal. Work is hard to come by and they can go weeks without any income at all.

Iqbal is from Kashmir and has been in Karachi for decades looking for work. He lives without his family but he’s not alone. One a single street in Karachi well over 150 daily wage labourers with experience in masonry, carpentry, plumbing, quarry and well digging and everything in between sit on the sidewalk waiting for prospective employers.

They call it their adda (station) and there are dozens like it across Karachi: in Waterpump, Khudadad Colony, Ranchore Lane, Sohrab Goth and Gizri.

Zaman Khan has also come a long way from Bajaur Agency to Karachi to find work. He and some friends live together and send a substantial portion of the money they earn to their families back home.

“I am a mason but can also do well-digging and unskilled labor,” said Zaman, who is in his early 20s.

He has been in Karachi since 2012 and his daily routine, unless he’s on a job, is to wake up early at the house at Pakistan Chowk he and other labourers have rented and arrive at his adda to seek work. “I need to earn money for any sort of labour services or skills I can offer,” he explained.

For them, there’s no glitz or glamour living in Karachi. “We are forced by circumstances to live here away from our families. Would you willingly want to spend a day without your family?”

Daily wage labourers like Zaman and Iqbal aren’t protected by the Sindh Labour Department. “Our laws do not cover informal labour,” said former director Gulfam Memon. He said labourers not contractually employed by an agency or employer or working on an ad-hoc basis don’t come under the labour department.

“But since we have formulated an act for domestic help and home-based workforce, our next step is to introduce a bill for the informal sector.”

Since there are no laws in place ensuring the rights and wage security of daily wage labourers, the minimum wage law isn’t applicable to them either.

Sindh’s provincial minimum wage rule says that an employee’s minimum monthly wage should not be less than Rs17,500, which translates to Rs729 a day if someone works 24 days a month.

Zulfiquar Shah, the deputy director of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research, told SAMAA Digital that they demand the government universalise the social security status of informal labourers.

“The government says around 70% of the labour force works in an informal capacity, while we say it’s over 80%,” he said, adding that the government seems least bothered about 80% of its labour force.

While Iqbal, Zaman and the thousands of other informal labourers want more than Rs729 a day for their gruelling labour, there’s no guarantee they’ll even get what they agreed on with the client, given that there are no formal contracts signed or any official body in place to oversee the transactions.

National Trade Union Federation General Secretary Nasir Mansoor said while trade unions extend moral support to informal labour and people working at shops, their unorganized system makes it almost impossible for unions to own them.

“The government must issue them social security cards so that they can at least claim their rights: minimum wage and medical subsidies,” he said.

Unlike in Australia and other developed countries, where informal labour can reach out to the fair-work ombudsman for unfairness in dealings, employers underpaying them or other issues, Pakistan doesn’t even come close to offering its informal labourers the same safeguards.