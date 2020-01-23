Karachi’s Clifton, adjacent areas overwhelmed by non-stop supply of water

Residents of Karachi’s Clifton and adjacent areas have been overwhelmed by a bulk supply of water to their households, which has started overflowing onto roads.

Karachiites usually face a shortage of water in majority of areas, but the situation has turned the other way around in Clifton and nearby localities.

In general, water is supplied to every area in the city on alternate days. But residents of Clifton and adjacent neighbourhoods have been getting it since the last two days. This has resulted in overflow of water from tanks.

What is the reason behind this?

Asghar Qureshi, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board executive engineer and in-charge of water supply to the Clifton area, told SAMAA Digital that the “valve repairing” work on the 33-inch diameter trunk main line was under way.

The line stretches from Shahrae Faisal to as far as Keamari. Clifton, Hijrat Colony, Civil Lines and adjacent areas are supplied water from the same line. Qureshi said the valve of the line needed repairing.

“KWSB officials are working on a segment of the trunk main line which leads to Keamari,” Qureshi said. “This is why we had to stop the flow of water in this line and divert it non-stop to Civil Lines, Hijrat Colony, Clifton and adjacent areas for 48 hours.”

He said the repair work on the 33-inch diameter trunk main line had been completed and the supply as per routine would resume from Friday.