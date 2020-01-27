Karachi University’s Professor Sharif Al Mujahid passes away

The founder chairman of Karachi University’s mass communication department, Prof Sharif Al Mujahid, has passed away at the age of 93.

The varsity confirmed his death on Monday. His funeral prayers will be held today (Monday) at the Karachi University’s Ibrahim Mosque. He will be buried at the university’s graveyard.

KU Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi has expressed his grief at the professor’s death.

Professor Al Mujahid founded the mass communication department in 1956 and remained the head till 1969.

He was an honorary director of the Freedom Movement Archives, University of Karachi. The author of numerous books, Prof Al Mujahid was awarded the Aizaz-e-Kamal/Fazilat in 2001 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2006 for his contributions to the academic world.

He was born in 1926 in Madras.