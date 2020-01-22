Karachi is going to get colder in the upcoming week. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature is going to drop to as low as nine degrees.

The weather in the metropolis is expected to get colder from January 27 to January 29, the department said.

Cold winds started blowing in the city on Wednesday. “It will get colder as wind speed will increase from 42km per hour to 48km per hour,” a spokesperson of the Met department said.

“The temperature in Karachi is recorded at 18 degrees right now and is expected to drop to as low as 12 degrees today,” he added on Wednesday afternoon. Moisture in the air is 43% and the visibility level is 3km.