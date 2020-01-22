Wednesday, January 22, 2020  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi is going to get colder in the upcoming week

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Karachi is going to get colder in the upcoming week

Photo: Online

Karachi is going to get colder in the upcoming week. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature is going to drop to as low as nine degrees.

The weather in the metropolis is expected to get colder from January 27 to January 29, the department said.

Cold winds started blowing in the city on Wednesday. “It will get colder as wind speed will increase from 42km per hour to 48km per hour,” a spokesperson of the Met department said.

“The temperature in Karachi is recorded at 18 degrees right now and is expected to drop to as low as 12 degrees today,” he added on Wednesday afternoon. Moisture in the air is 43% and the visibility level is 3km.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi weather
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, cold, wind, temperature
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.