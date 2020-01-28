Karachi app to sell fruits, vegetables at subsidised rates: commissioner

Karachi is also getting an app through which people will be able to buy fruits and vegetables at the rates set by the government, said Commissioner Ifthikhar Shallwani.

The idea is similar to that of the Durust Dam app in Islamabad, he said on SAMAA TV‘s morning show Naya Din on Tuesday. The app will be launched in February, he shared.

He even said that they are working to make Karachi an international city. The city has been hosting many sporting events and tourists are coming in for that it is necessary that we make it pedestrian-friendly.

We need to manage our traffic and construct footpaths and pedestrian bridges. “We need everyone’s assistance in this,” he said.

There are many pedestrian bridges in the city but people don’t use them. He announced that they will even construct a pedestrian bridge on II Chunrigar Road for the assistance of those who walk.

He shared that he met with the owners of different schools to finalise a design to make traffic for schools one-way in order to avoid the gridlock caused by cars coming from all directions.

Three of the biggest issues in Karachi are currently solid waste management, water, and transport. We are working on solving them, he added.