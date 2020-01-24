Kaira asks govt to ‘fix its direction’

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira asked on Friday the government to “fix its direction”, warning that it would be toppled otherwise.

The PPP leader said so while speaking to the media in Lahore. “The wheat crisis isn’t artificial, but the rulers are,” he said.

Kaira said if the government’s attitude did not change, then his party would organise hunger strike camps across Punjab.

“The government must fix its direction, otherwise the Imran government will be ended instead of Buzdar’s,” he said.

The PTI government has been under increasing criticism over the prevailing wheat crisis in the country.

The crisis has resulted in a hike in flour prices that has further troubled a commoner.