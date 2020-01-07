Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Jimmy Khan ties the knot with Mehr Qadir

Posted: Jan 7, 2020
Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Photo: Frieha Altaf/Instagram

Pakistani singer Jimmy Khan tied the knot with Mehr Qadir in Karachi on Monday. Qadir is also a singer by profession.

Taking to her Instagram account, PR mogul Frieha Altaf shared pictures from their beautiful wedding ceremony.

Jimmy is the man behind the popular song Haye Dil Bechara from the movie Parey Hut Love. He was also featured last year with Naghma and Lucky in a Coke Studio song Baalkada.

Qadir, a student of visual arts, has always been inclined towards eastern music. Her penchant for music from an early age led her to join the Coke Studio family as a backing vocalist in Season 11.

She again featured in Coke Studio Season 12 lending her voice to vocal harmonies.

Qadir learnt eastern classical music under the tutelage of Ustad Naseeruddin Saami, Rauf Saami, Tina Sani and Shahid Hamid.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

