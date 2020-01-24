Jhang man arrested on charges of raping 10-year-old child

The Jhang police arrested on Friday a man on charges of raping his 10-year-old daughter. A case has been registered too.

The child’s mother has claimed that the suspect has been raping the daughter for over a year now.

DSP Rehman Qadir said that a video went viral in which a child was seen saying that her father has been raping her. The DPO formed a committee to find out the truth about the video, he said.

During the investigation, they found out that the child was a resident of Moroowali. The child and her mother were taken into protective custody.

The woman told the police that she tried to stop her husband a couple of times, but she couldn’t do anything as he would beat her.